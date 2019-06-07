Last chance to purchase your tickets to Brews and O’s!
Obituaries

Notable quotes about Blaze Starr

Blaze Starr, the performer who brought to The Block a playful version of stripping that combined the flair of an entertainer and the attitude of a satirist, died Monday at a hospital in Williamson, W.Va. She was 83.

 

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
72°