Notable quotes about Blaze Starr

"She was always a lady who had a flair for show business. She had a lot of kindness in her heart, especially for veterans. We would go down to the 2 O'Clock Club, and I would give her the key to the city. I caught a lot of hell for it but it was a good time."
"We drove around to the old sites and went to The Block, even the 2 O'Clock Club, which she hadn't been to in a while. We went in there and sat, had drinks with a couple people.
All of a sudden, the announcer recognized her, and there was a standing ovation. It was like Joe DiMaggio had come back. It was great."
Blaze Starr, the performer who brought to The Block a playful version of stripping that combined the flair of an entertainer and the attitude of a satirist, died Monday at a hospital in Williamson, W.Va. She was 83.