Mary V. Carter launched the Carter School of Dance in the heart of Severna Park in the 1960s, starting a 50-year career as a dance instructor and arts innovator that would touch generations of students.
Carter was a pioneer in the rise of aerobic dance exercise, offering “Aerobics In Motion” through the YWCA to 1,500 “wildly enthusiastic women," kept up with changing dance styles, designed gymnastics classes and even started the majorette and drum corps program at Severna Park High School.
Born June 20, 1931, to Marguerite and Louis Rice, Mary V. Carter passed away on Dec. 30. She was 88.
Daughter Pamela Thompson, the oldest of 10 children, recalled that growing up in a home full of children with a mother who was creative and innovative and spent many hours teaching dance could be exciting.
“We had two multi-talented parents who joyfully passed onto us a love of the arts and science. As a result, many of us are involved in the arts or science,” Thompson said.
A Maine native, Carter studied dance as a child and, from an early age, taught classes and subsequently operated a dance studio with her sister Peggy. She married Walter Carter, an engineer. They moved to Severna Park in 1961 when Carter was 30.
She opened her first dance school at Carrollton Manor’s clubhouse but soon moved to the corner of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Cypress Creek Road. For years, the Carter School of Dance operated from a white cottage referred to as the Carter Building that now serves as the Woods Church Pastoral Counseling Center.
During an interview with The Capital in 2014, Carter reflected on the ever-changing scene in the community and in styles of dance. She adapted to popular styles including the colorful but short-lived disco trend of the 1970s and, more recently, hip-hop.
Carter sold the Carter School of Dance in 2007 but remained artistic director as new owners took over and rented space at Severna Park Community Center. In 2013, the business failed and it seemed the dance program might end.
Carter continued teaching when the Severna Park Community Center stepped forward and adopted the program and invited her to remain as artistic director and advisor to director Kellie Greer.
The Dance Center of Severna Park opened its studio doors as part of SPCC on July 1, 2013 with a staff rooted in the legacy of The Carter School of Dance.
“Many of our instructors grew up dancing with the Carter School of Dance and returned to the program to extend that legacy to new generations of dancers,” Greer said.
In 2014, the well-loved teacher was a unanimous choice as guest of honor at the community center’s White Gala, one of Severna Park’s premier social events and SPCC’s biggest fundraiser.
At age 82, Carter was nearly as energetic as her students in the tap class she conducted that day with Greer. Taking a position in front of the teens, she transformed into a lively, graceful dancer who outshone her pupils.
A Dance Masters of America member, Carter received numerous awards for her artistic, civic and business accomplishments including a 2014 community service award from the Severna Park Community Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband and siblings James Rice, Margaret Lyford, Thomas Rice and her youngest child, Timothy William Carter. She is survived by nine children, Pamela J. Thompson and Deanna L. Carter of Raleigh, NC, Jeffrey T. Carter of Millersville, James W. Carter of Ivoryton, CT, Cynthia Pfanstiehl of Silver Spring, Bruce E Carter of Severna Park, John S. Carter of Arnold, Donald L. Carter of New York, New York, and Scott A. Carter of Nashville, Tennessee.
She was the beloved grandmother of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass was held Jan. 3 at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church was well attended by friends, family and many current and former students and teachers.
Carter suffered from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Hospice of the Chesapeake, or to the Severna Park Community Center.