Ernest ‘Rusty’ Bristow was the voice of west county and will be missed throughout Anne Arundel

Ernest “Rusty” Bristow, a man dedicated to his community, recently died, but his legacy will have a lasting impact on many residents.
Bristow, who died May 8 in Hanover, was raised in Colorado and later moved to Maryland — where he resided for over 50 years, according to his obituary. He joined the Army at 17 and was a war photographer in Vietnam, said John O’Lexey, who is president of the Jessup Improvement Association.
Bristow volunteered with the Jessup Improvement Association, Harmans Civic Association, the Maryland Stock Car Racing Association, and Anne Arundel County Police-Community Relations Council.
Mark Garrity, parks administrator for the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, said Bristow was the primary liaison for the Local Development Council board. It serves as an advisory council to the county as it develops a multi-year plan for the expenditure of local impact grant funds from Maryland Live! video lottery terminals.
The Matthewstown Harmans Park project in Hanover was one of the biggest projects Bristow worked on. The project was a $3 million park improvement.
“The park was probably wouldn’t have been funded if it wasn’t for his support and activism for that project,” Garrity said.
O’Lexey said Bristow was a part of the Jessup Improvement Association board for 15 years, during which he was assigned to many committees, including fundraising, communications, holidays and scholarships.
“He was very active, and we could always count him in to be a volunteer,” O’Lexey said. “He would be the first one there and last one to leave. That is hard to find.”
O’Lexey said Bristow had a unique sense of humor, and that is something they had in common. Bristow wasn’t a prankster, but he had practical jokes.
During spaghetti dinners the association had, Bristow would hand out the food and give people a few noodles and say, ”Oh, I heard you were on a diet.”
Bristow was good at getting donations or funds for the Jessup association, O’Lexey said. “You give him the marching orders, and he is gone,” he said.
O’Lexey said Bristow loved the county police and the partnership he had with them as he was the President of the Western District Police-Community Relations Council.
Anne Arundel County Police Department attended the Celebration of Life honoring Bristow last week. “We are so thankful for his service, making our community a better place. He will truly be missed, but not forgotten,” the department wrote in a tweet.
County police Maj. Katie Goodwin said the relationship between the department and Bristow was great, and she had known him for six years.
“We know the community can’t do it, and we know the police can’t, so we have to work together, and Rusty was the one that brought us together,” Goodwin said. “We got so much accomplished because of him; it was his mission to make western Anne Arundel the best.”
Goodwin said Bristow was passionate and devoted to the communities he served.
“A lot of people are talkers, but Rusty wasn’t a talker, he was a doer, and he stepped up,” Goodwin added. ”He came to our events and bridged that gap in the community. He was the catalyst for a lot of introductions.”
The void Bristow is leaving in the community will be a huge one to fill, Goodwin said. Bristow wasn’t shy, and he always got the job done.
“The biggest thing we can do is not let his work be undone and continue the great work he started,” Goodwin said.
One of the more memorable things Goodwin recalls is Bristow calling women “Darling” but only if he was connected to you. “If you were chosen and so lucky to be called that, then you knew you were doing something good,” she said.