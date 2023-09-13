White House: President Joe Biden to deliver ‘major economic address’ in Maryland on Thursday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

President Joe Biden will tout his economic agenda during a Thursday address in Maryland, a state frequented by the chief executive for speaking engagements, the White House said Tuesday.

The White House described the visit, Biden’s fifth for public remarks in Maryland this year, as a “major economic address” contrasting his record with “failed trickle-down” policies supported by Republicans and laying out “what’s at stake for hardworking Americans.” It’s unclear where in the state it will take place.

The president’s plans for Thursday were announced hours after The Associated Press reported that Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would direct a U.S. House committee to open an impeachment inquiry over Biden’s family’s business dealings as the Republican leader faces pressure from his right to take actions against the Democratic chief executive while struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a federal government shutdown. The White House called the impeachment effort “extreme politics at its worst.”

Since taking office, Biden has held several of his public speaking engagements in Maryland, a Democratic stronghold he won in 2020 with more than twice as many votes as his Republican opponent. He has frequently delivered presidential remarks in Baltimore, making stops in Charm City earlier this year to tout federal infrastructure funding and to push House Democrats to claim credit for party wins. He’s also visited union halls in Prince George’s County, where he nearly received nine out of every 10 votes cast for president in 2020, to economy-focused addresses in February and April.

The president also made remarks at a private fundraiser in Montgomery County this summer, Reuters reported.

Biden started the week in India before continuing his international trip in Vietnam, returning to the United States on Monday when he landed in Alaska.