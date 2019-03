NASA Images

A handout NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image released on September 22, 2010 by the European Space Agency (ESA) reveals the heart of the Lagoon Nebula (Messier 8). Seen as a massive cloud of glowing dust and gas, bombarded by the energetic radiation of new stars, this placid name hides a dramatic reality. Located 4,000 to 5,000 light-years away, in the constellation of Sagittarius (the Archer), Messier 8 is a huge region of star birth that stretches across 100 light-years. Clouds of hydrogen gas are slowly collapsing to form new stars, whose bright ultraviolet rays then light up the surrounding gas in a distinctive shade of red.