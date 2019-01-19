Forecast: Freezing rain, sleet this afternoon in northern Maryland; East Coast braces for strong winter storm

Freezing rain and possibly sleet will be moving into the region this afternoon, but become rain overnight. Areas north and west along the Pennsylvania line are likely to see the worst of weather, according to the latest National Weather Service report this morning.

Temperatures in Maryland were hovering at freezing and slightly above this morning.

The forecast for Maryland is better than what is expected north of the state. A winter storm is forecast to hit the East Coast as it moves from the Midwest, which saw heavy snowfall and strong winds Friday that are expected to continue through Saturday.

Maryland is still more likely to see mostly rain, but a winter storm warning is in effect for areas in northern and western Maryland including Frederick, Carroll and parts of Baltimore counties from 1 to 7 p.m.. Forecasters are predicting a high likelihood for freezing rain and possibly sleet, but snow is possible during a warning.

Meanwhile, a winter advisory — alerting to the possibility of freezing rain — is still in effect during the same time period for areas including Howard and Harford counties, the remaining areas of Baltimore County and Baltimore city.

According to the weather service, precipitation is forecast to start as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain after noon today. Temperatures will stay around freezing throughout the day with warmer air meaning mixed precipitation as opposed to snow.

After 7 p.m., we’re likely to see modtly rain in the region, especially in the city and areas along the I-95 corridor. And it will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. Meteorologists warn there could be some flooding because of the frozen ground and snow left from last weekend’s snow.

This story will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.