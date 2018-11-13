Wintry mix possible Thursday morning north and west of Baltimore; then annual rain record likely to be broken

A wintry mix of precipitation is possible Thursday morning north and west of Baltimore. And then before the day is out, the region could break a record for its wettest year since at least 1871.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a dusting of snow and a glaze of ice west of Interstate 95 as a low-pressure system overtakes the area Thursday.

Temperatures are forecast to hover around the freezing mark across Central Maryland, making it difficult to predict precisely where the line between icy precipitation and cold rain could develop. Weather service meteorologists said to expect “further revisions” to the forecast.

In Western Maryland, wintry precipitation is forecast to be more significant. Several inches of wet snow and a tenth of an inch of ice are in the forecast, raising concerns about travel disruptions and power outages.

By mid-morning, rain is forecast to cover Central Maryland. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 30s throughout the day, peaking around 40 degrees.

The weather service predicts as much as 1.5 to 2 inches of rain could fall by early Friday.

That would be more than enough to make 2018 Baltimore’s wettest year on record, with more than six weeks left to go until 2019 arrives.

More than an inch of rain fell from Monday evening through Tuesday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the region’s point of record. That brings the annual precipitation tally to more than 61 ½ inches, less than an inch away from the record 62.66 inches from 2003.

