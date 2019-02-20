Maryland weather: Snow totals, latest forecasts and more from winter storm

Maryland is under a winter storm warning Wednesday, bringing heavy snow and possible ice to the region. Follow along with our updates throughout the day.

What’s next in the forecast

Sleet was beginning to mix in with snow across parts of Virginia and Western Maryland by about 11 a.m., and National Weather Service meteorologists said they expected it to reach Central Maryland some time around midday.

But they called that changeover “notoriously hard to forecast,” adding, “our confidence on this timing remains lower than we’d like.”

As warmer air moves in overhead, producing the mixed precipitation, forecasters said a clash with cold, drier air could also produce sporadic lightning strikes — better known as “thundersnow.”

Snowfall totals

Snow piled up quickly as soon as it began falling across Maryland on Wednesday, despite arriving later than meteorologists had initially predicted.

Between about 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., several inches of snow were reported around Baltimore. The heaviest snowfall was reported south and west of Baltimore, where precipitation arrived earliest.

Accumulation totals included:

» 3.5 inches in Elkridge

» 3.2 inches in Columbia

» 3 inches in Westminster

» 2.7 inches in Ellicott City

» 2.1 inches in Federal Hill

» 2 inches in Reisterstown

Sleet was expected to start mixing in with the snow around midday, possibly causing accumulations to begin tapering off.

Travel conditions

State officials reported some travel disruptions as snow coated roadways and runways Wednesday.

Maryland State Police reported 80 accidents from midnight through 10:30 a.m. and said extra patrol vehicles would be dispatched for the evening rush hour. But the agency noted that traffic was light because of widespread school and business closures.

In Anne Arundel County, a bus driver was injured in a crash that shut down all lanes of Interstate 97 in the morning.

State Highway Administration officials said they had 2,200 plows and other pieces of snow removal equipment in use around the state.

Light Rail, Metro and MTA Mobility service were operating as normal, Maryland Transit Administration officials said.

Runways were operational at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport but many flights were canceled or delayed.

