Maryland weather: Winter storm watch warns of 5 inches of snow, 1/4 inch of ice Wednesday

A winter storm watch is in effect across Central Maryland, warning of chances for 5 inches of wet, heavy snow and as much as a quarter of an inch of ice from late Tuesday night through Wednesday.

National Weather Service said there is potential for “significant snowfall” before warmer air moves in overhead some time Wednesday afternoon or evening, turning precipitation to sleet and freezing rain. Snow is forecast to arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The weather service predicts a widespread 4-6 inches of snow across the Baltimore metro region, and as much as 8 inches to the west in Montgomery and Frederick counties.

They said there is a 10 percent chance the storm could produce just an inch of snow, and a 10 percent chance of as much as 7 inches in the Baltimore area.

Ice accumulation Wednesday afternoon and evening is expected to reach about a tenth of an inch along the Interstate 95 corridor, and could approach two tenths of an inch across most of Howard, Carroll, Baltimore and Harford counties.

Temperatures are forecast in the lower 30s, at or below freezing, from Tuesday night through at least midday Wednesday. Then they could creep into the mid-30s for the afternoon and evening, still allowing for some icy precipitation.

The weather service is calling for a “moderate-impact” winter storm along the Piedmont — the higher elevations of western Howard, Carroll, northern Baltimore and northern Harford counties — and an “enhanced” winter storm threat along the Interstate 95 corridor and to the south and east.

Foot’s Forecast predicts a 60 percent chance of yet another slick and slushy snow-to-ice mess, a 20 percent chance of a “Big Kahuna” major snowfall of up to 10 inches north of Interstate 70, and also a 20 percent chance that overnight snow will turn to cold rain some time in the morning hours Wednesday.

Winter storm watches were also posted Monday from the mountains of western North Carolina through parts of West Virginia and western Virginia. Winter weather advisories are posted across Pennsylvania, New York and southern New England.

Before the storm arrives, dry and breezy conditions and mild temperatures are forecast Monday in the Baltimore region. Highs are forecast to approach 50 degrees.

Sunny conditions and colder weather are forecast Tuesday. Highs are forecast in the upper 30s, with lows in the upper 20s.

