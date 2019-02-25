Maryland weather: Winds up to 60 mph expected Monday, leaving thousands without power in Baltimore area

The Baltimore region is under a high wind warning Monday, with gusts of 50-60 mph expected to cause widespread damage and power outages.

The strongest winds are expected Monday morning, the National Weather Service warned, causing trees and branches to fall. The wind warning is in effect through 6 p.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., over 3,000 total Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. customers were without power in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties. Anne Arundel County had the most outages, with 712 customers reporting to be without power. In Harford County, Riverside Elementary School and Churchville Elementary School are closed due to power outages.

Downed trees and power lines were also causing road closures throughout the region Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s in Baltimore.