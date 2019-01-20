Maryland misses worst of winter storm but faces 50 mph gusts Sunday and subzero wind chills early Monday

Most of Maryland avoided any significant snow or ice as a powerful winter storm slams the Northeast, but it isn't forecast to leave the Baltimore region completely unscathed: Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are forecast Sunday, and as temperatures plummet, wind chills could drop below zero overnight.

The region is under a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday. As a cold front passes through, steady 20-25 mph winds are expected from the northwest. Gusts could reach 50 mph in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

And those winds are forecast to blow in increasingly frigid air.

Temperatures warmed to nearly 50 degrees overnight Saturday but are forecast to slide below freezing by midday and into the 20s through the afternoon.

By early Monday morning, temperatures are expected to reach the teens. With 20 mph winds continuing, and gusts up to 30 mph, it could feel as cold as 10 degrees below zero, forecasters said.

And temperatures aren’t expected to rise out of the lower 20s on Monday, with more strong winds making it feel no warmer than the single digits during the day. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Winds are forecast to subside Tuesday, when temperatures could finally rise above freezing again. More normal conditions are expected Wednesday.

But it might not be the end of dangerously cold weather this month. Meteorologists predict another bout of frigid air across the eastern United States at the end of January, as the “polar vortex” — a column of frigid air normally trapped over the Arctic — spills southward.

On Saturday, however, Maryland avoided the significant wintry weather stretching from the Midwest into the Northeast.

As much as 5.5 inches of snow and one-hundredth of an inch of ice were reported in Allegany County, but the state otherwise received only rain. About an inch of rain fell at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The system dumped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of the Midwest on Saturday, with more on the way Sunday from lake-effect snow off the Great Lakes.

It caused major travel disruptions, including one deadly crash involving a snowplow driver in Kansas.

A plane carrying 129 people skidded from a slick runway at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Saturday. No injuries were reported on the United Airlines flight as it arrived from Phoenix, Chicago Fire officials said.

A 15-vehicle crash on slippery roads blocked a section of Interstate 55 in southeastern Missouri near Ste. Genevieve on Saturday afternoon.

Amtrak canceled some trains Saturday from Chicago to Washington and New York and between New York and Boston and Pennsylvania on Sunday. And hundreds of flights were cancelled in and out of Chicago area airports on Saturday. As the storm moved east, airlines were canceling flights to the East Coast.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation fills a truck with brine as it prepares to treat roads before the snowfall. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

The Associated Press contributed to this article.