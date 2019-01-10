High winds expected throughout Baltimore area Thursday

The Baltimore area is under a wind advisory Thursday, with gusts up to 50 mph possible, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service warned that the gusts may cause power outages and tree damage, and may make driving some vehicles difficult.

In addition to the wind, the region should see colder temperatures today, with a high around 39 degrees and a low around 25 in Baltimore. The wind advisory is in effect through 1 p.m.

Looking forward to the weekend, forecasters are still expecting some snow to reach the region.