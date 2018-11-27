Meteorologists warn of damaging wind gusts Wednesday as cold air blows in

Meteorologists warned of damaging wind gusts across Central Maryland on Wednesday as cold air blows in from the northwest.

Winds could gust up to 40-50 mph, and a steady 20-25 mph breeze is forecast otherwise, the National Weather Service said. A wind advisory is in effect across the Baltimore region from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 30s, but wind chills are expected to make it feel like the 20s throughout the day.

A strong northwest flow is expected to develop as a center of high pressure moves into the eastern United States and low pressure shifts out of New England toward eastern Canada.

Strong winds were reported Tuesday, with gusts of up to 36 mph at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Less windy but still chilly conditions are forecast Thursday before a low-pressure system brings another chance for rain Friday.

