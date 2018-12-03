Maryland weather: This fall was Baltimore's wettest on record, adding one more extreme in an unprecedented year

This year's meteorological fall, which ended Friday, was Baltimore's wettest on record by about half an inch of rain. That’s one more distinction in an already unprecedented year of precipitation.

There was more than 20 inches of precipitation from September through November (which also set a monthly precipitation record) at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. That broke a record from 2006.

Third and fourth on the list of Baltimore’s most soggy seasons of autumn are 2011 and 2003, both years marked by memorable tropical storms.

The record precipitation total for 2018 grew to 65.67 inches as of Monday morning, 3 inches more than Baltimore’s previous record-wettest year, 2003.

After a relatively normal start to the year, meteorological summer was Baltimore’s second-wettest on record. There was more than 25 inches of rain at BWI from June through August.

Baltimore’s weather record books go back to 1871.

CAPTION Many ski resorts across the country got to enjoy some early season snowfall and a lot of it. The hype is so strong, that not even tornadoes could stop it for skiing enthusiasts in the Poconos either earlier in the fall. (Accuweather video) Many ski resorts across the country got to enjoy some early season snowfall and a lot of it. The hype is so strong, that not even tornadoes could stop it for skiing enthusiasts in the Poconos either earlier in the fall. (Accuweather video) CAPTION Baltimore gets the first snow of the eason as school's in the area are canceled and up to three inches of snow could accumulate. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore gets the first snow of the eason as school's in the area are canceled and up to three inches of snow could accumulate. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance