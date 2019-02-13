Maryland weather: Snow, slush forecast this weekend; then meteorologists eye 'colder and snowier' pattern

The weather pattern that brought snow and ice across Maryland this week is forecast to resume this weekend, bringing light snow and likely some slush around the Baltimore region.

An atmospheric disturbance is forecast to produce snow showers starting late Friday night or Saturday morning. The National Weather Service predicts an inch or less of accumulation, but the potential for as much as 4 inches if the system outperforms meteorologists’ expectations.

Sleet and freezing rain are not forecast to be a threat from the system, but some areas could see rain. Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-30s Saturday morning, reaching the upper 30s by the afternoon.

Then, another chance for wintry precipitation is forecast Sunday afternoon or evening.

The precipitation is forecast to be lighter than Saturday’s, but it could come in the form of snow or freezing rain, meteorologists said. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 30s Sunday afternoon, so the type of precipitation will depend on when the system arrives and how quickly temperatures fall.

After that, weather forecasting models hint at another snowy system early next week. Foot’s Forecast meteorologists said they suggest a snowfall on the order of a few inches appears possible across theMmid-Atlantic and Northeast, but it’s too early for more specific predictions.

They said repeated snow chances are evidence that the climate pattern El Nino is sending bursts of moisture across the United States, adding that the pattern is forecast to keep repeating through the end of the month.

That raises the possibility that at least one system could produce a significant snowfall in Maryland, they said.

“Could it be an event that rivals the storied powder-producers of yesteryear? Why yes, it certainly could,” they wrote.

Weather service forecasters acknowledged models suggest “a potentially colder and snowier” pattern moving in, but added, “uncertainty remains significant.”

