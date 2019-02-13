Maryland weather: More snow, another slushy mess could be on the way this weekend

A rainy and snowy system left significant ice accumulations around Maryland by Tuesday afternoon, including a quarter of an inch in northern parts of the Baltimore region. After a brief warming, another slushy mess could be on the way for the weekend.

The National Weather Service reported 0.25 of an inch of ice in Glyndon, 0.2 in Fallston and 0.13 in Columbia. Totals approaching half an inch were reported in Allegany County.

That came on top of several inches of snow in some areas, including 6.7 inches in Bel Air, 4.6 inches in Manchester and 4.5 inches in Long Green.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. officials said they had restored nearly 24,000 power outages Tuesday, and warned that more outages could be ahead. About 3,400 customers remained without power around 5:30 p.m.

“While BGE continues working to restore service as safely and as quickly as possible, we remind our customers that there could be additional outages throughout the day as trees and tree limbs weakened by the weather system continue to impact electric service,” Rodney Oddoye, BGE’s chief customer officer, said in a statement.

While sunshine is forecast to return Wednesday, blustery winds are expected to come along with it. A breeze from the west is forecast at 10-20 mph, and gusts could exceed 30 mph. The National Weather Service warned that tree branches already weighed down by ice could be knocked down in the wind.

Highs on Wednesday are forecast in the lower 40s, but with the wind chill, it’s forecast to feel like the lower 30s.

A more significant warming is expected Thursday and Friday, when highs could reach the 50s.

But then more chances for snow and rain are forecast over the weekend. Some weather forecasting models showed periods of snow both Saturday and Sunday from a pair of atmospheric disturbances forecast to pass over the region. But other models were not showing similar predictions, so the forecast remained unclear Tuesday.

