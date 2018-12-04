Some flurries possible Wednesday as meteorologists watch for potential winter storm arrival Sunday

Some flurries are possible Wednesday to the west of Baltimore, and meteorologists are meanwhile watching for the potential that a winter storm could move up from the Southeast on Sunday.

While an inch or 2 of snow is possible in Western Maryland on Wednesday, snow showers could stretch into Central Maryland by midday, forecasters said. Any snow would be most likely at the higher elevations of Carroll and western Howard counties, but some flakes could fall along the Interstate 95 corridor.

“Little to no impact” is forecast in the Baltimore and Washington metro areas, National Weather Service forecasters said.

Another chance for snow is forecast Sunday into Monday. Meteorologists are closely watching a winter storm expected to develop over the southern Appalachians.

Snow is most likely from western North Carolina into central Virginia, but there were some indications the storm could track farther north and bring wintry precipitation into Maryland. It’s still too early to predict with confidence.

Weather service forecasters said it mostly depends on the storm’s track, with temperatures forecast to remain in the 30s or colder from Wednesday through into early next week.

“Most models agree that snow would likely occur if precipitation moves into the region but accumulations would be focused over the higher elevations,” they wrote. “There is still a lot or variability with this forecast especially since the temperatures ahead of this system will be cold enough to allow snow to occur.”