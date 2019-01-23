Maryland weather: Heavy rain could cause some flooding Wednesday night into Thursday

Heavy rain is forecast across the Baltimore region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and it could cause some flooding, meteorologists warned.

An inch or two of rain is forecast as a cold front moves through overnight. The heaviest rain is forecast to the west of Interstate 95.

Because the ground is frozen after days of frigid temperatures, excess runoff could flood streams and low-lying urban areas, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

The rainfall could be enough to put this month’s precipitation ahead of normal, continuing a wet weather trend that dominated 2018.

There has been 1.85 inches of rain so far this month at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and the norm for January is about 3 inches of precipitation.

There has been 7.5 inches of snow at BWI, slightly ahead of normal for the month of January.

CAPTION A light snowfall is forecast to begin across Maryland in time for the Thursday evening commute. A light snowfall is forecast to begin across Maryland in time for the Thursday evening commute. CAPTION An inch or two of snow and a glaze of ice are forecast across Maryland from Thursday night into Friday morning, especially to the west of the Interstate 95 corridor. The National Weather Service predicts an inch or less of snow along the Interstate 95 corridor, and 1 inch to 2 inches at higher elevations to the north and west, including much of Harford, Baltimore, Howard and Carroll counties. Then, a few hundredths of an inch of ice is forecast across the region. An inch or two of snow and a glaze of ice are forecast across Maryland from Thursday night into Friday morning, especially to the west of the Interstate 95 corridor. The National Weather Service predicts an inch or less of snow along the Interstate 95 corridor, and 1 inch to 2 inches at higher elevations to the north and west, including much of Harford, Baltimore, Howard and Carroll counties. Then, a few hundredths of an inch of ice is forecast across the region.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance