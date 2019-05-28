Maryland weather: Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected during morning commute Tuesday

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely to cross the Baltimore area before 8 a.m. Tuesday, making for a possibly messy morning commute.

The National Weather Service warned that drivers should be “prepared for reduced visibility and ponding water.” The wave of showers should move out before noon, the weather service predicted, but there will be a slight chance of showers later Tuesday night.

Temperatures in the high 80s are expected through most of the week, before cooling down slightly Friday with a high of 80.