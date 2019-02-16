Maryland weather: After sunny days, a chance of snow on Sunday

Don’t put away your heavy winter coats just yet, Baltimore.

After a couple of sunny days, more snow is forecast for Sunday.

The National Weather Service says there’s a chance of snow and sleet between 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, with rain joining the wintry mix after sundown.

On Sunday night, rain and sleet are likely between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

New sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible, according to forecasters.

Still, it will remain mostly sunny on Saturday with a high of 42. Overnight lows are expected in the mid-20s.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be dry, but more rain and snow could fall on the region Tuesday night and Wednesday, the weather service predicts. Early models show the storm mostly in Southern Maryland as it moves from the Midwest.

But there is still plenty of time for that to change.

