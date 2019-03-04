Maryland weather: After snow and ice overnight, some roads may be slick for Monday morning commute

A winter storm brought a mix of snow and rain overnight to the Baltimore area, causing some possibly slick road conditions for the Monday morning commute, officials warned.

Baltimore City saw mostly rain, and just .2 inches of snow measured at BWI Thurgood Marshall airport — the region’s point of record. But Manchester in Carroll County measured 4.9 inches of snow, while Westminster and parts of Baltimore County saw about two inches.

The precipitation had stopped by Monday morning, but near-freezing temperatures could mean some lingering icy patches on roads.

Schools in Harford County, Carroll County and the Hereford Zone of Baltimore County were operating on a two-hour delay Monday morning.

It should warm up as the day goes on, though, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s in the forecast, the National Weather Service said.