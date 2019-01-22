Frigid temps expected to give way to warmer weather

Extreme cold temperatures from early Tuesday are expected to give way to warmer weather.

By Wednesday and Thursday temperatures are expected to reach into the mid to high 40s, with the National Weather Service forecasting rain both days.

The single digit temperatures that had been forecast to hover in the single digits Monday night into Tuesday will turn to a relatively balmy high of 31 degrees Tuesday, according to forecasters. The low Tuesday night in Baltimore is expected to reach into the 20s.

The overnight forecast Monday was expected to be the area’s lowest temperatures in more than a year. It hasn’t been colder at BWI Marshall Airport since a 1-degree low last Jan. 7.

Meteorologists say warming in the Arctic caused the polar vortex to split earlier this month and send frigid air to lower latitudes.

Maryland escaped the snow that moved through the Midwest and Northeast over the weekend. Wind chill in upper New York state was as low as 40 below.

Locally, the cold weather didn’t stop the traditional Martin Luther King Day parade, although attendance was estimated to be down significantly from previous years when the temperature has been milder. Gloria Shaw, 52, of Cedonia in Northeast Baltimore, noticed there were fewer bands and participants this year. She had come to the parade to watch her 9-year-old granddaughter perform with the Baltimore All-Stars marching band,.

“I thought they were going to cancel the parade. It’s windy and feels like pins are in me because of the cold,” Shaw said. “My grandbaby, Janira Williams, looked like she was enjoying it, despite the cold.”

The Maryland Jockey Club canceled its Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday program including nine races at Laurel Park because of severe winter weather conditions, and the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore was closed Monday because of the cold.

Wind gusts of up to 30 mph were expected to diminish Monday night. Forecasters said it would reach a wind chill of as low as minus 3 Monday night in Maryland. In Baltimore City the temperature was expected to reach 31 with winds of only 6 mph and a wind chill that could be as low as 0.

A high pressure system from the Arctic is expected to build over the region Tuesday before heading for the mid Atlantic coast Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front from the Ohio Valley will move into our area Wednesday night and Thursday.

A “Code Blue” advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning in Baltimore, forcing the opening of shelters 24 hours a day and expanding their capacity; providing meals for at-risk senior citizens; and helping low-income residents seek energy bill assistance.

