Maryland weather: Snow, rain possible this weekend after springlike temperatures in Baltimore

Rain and snow are in the forecast this weekend and early next week as a cold front sweeps through the Baltimore area.

The chance for winter weather comes after springlike temperatures graced the region late in the week. Friday’s highs were expected in the low 60s.

There’s a slight chance of rain overnight Friday, and that precipitation could mix with snow in the early hours of Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight low temperatures were expected to hover just above freezing, and after 4 a.m. forecasters predict a slight chance of snow, with less than an inch accumulating near Baltimore.

National Weather Service forecasters said that while there’s potential for snow, the storm was trending further south.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the high 30s, and overnight lows in the mid-20s.

High temperatures will again be near 40 on Sunday, when skies are expected to be mostly sunny, forecasters predict. A chance of showers returns Sunday afternoon, and overnight snow showers are possible before 1 a.m. as overnight low temperatures dip to around freezing, the weather service reports.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be clear, but more rain and snow could fall on the region Tuesday night and Wednesday, the weather service predicts.

CAPTION The temperature around Baltimore reached 70 degrees but snow is possible Sunday night into Monday. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) The temperature around Baltimore reached 70 degrees but snow is possible Sunday night into Monday. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Central Maryland is under a code orange air quality alert through at least late Tuesday, according to a National Weather Service spokesman. Central Maryland is under a code orange air quality alert through at least late Tuesday, according to a National Weather Service spokesman.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan