Winter storm warning issued for parts of Virginia

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southwestern Virginia in Dickenson and Buchanan counties and nearby McDowell County in West Virginia. Residents could see 3 to 5 inches of snow from midnight tonight through Sunday night.

Travel through the area could be difficult due to heavy snow, according to the weather service.

The winter storm moving through the Southeast is expected to have a heavy impact in the Piedmont of North Carolina and southern Virginia, but is expected to have little or no impact farther north, the weather service said.

Baltimore is expected to remain cold and dry Saturday night and Sunday, with a low around 27 Saturday night and a high of 37 Sunday. Skies should be mostly cloudy, according to the weather service.

crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz