Baltimore City, Baltimore County shorelines under coastal flood advisory early Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service in Baltimore/Washington has issued a coastal flood advisory for midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday for the shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

The tidal departure is expected to be about 1.5 feet above normal with high tide at Fort McHenry at 3:23 a.m. and high tide at Bowley Bar at 4:48 a.m.

Flooding is expected at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also is expected to cover the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. Minor flooding is also expected in the Bowley’s Quarters area, and minor shoreline inundation up to 1 foot above ground is possible elsewhere.

A similar advisory is in effect for the shoreline in Anne Arundel County until 5 a.m. Tuesday with a tidal departure around 1.5 feet above normal.

High tide in Annapolis is expected at 2:06 a.m. Water is expected to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, causing parking restrictions in the area. Minor shoreline inundation up to 1 foot above ground is possible elsewhere.

A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.