Maryland holding statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning

Maryland officials are holding a statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning at 9:45.

The National Weather Service and Maryland Emergency Management Agency encourage schools, businesses and families to participate by discussing and practicing tornado emergency plans.

When seeking shelter in the event of a tornado, they recommend going to the lowest, most interior room of a sturdy building. “Put as much ‘structure’ as possible between you and the outside,” they say.

They do not recommend seeking shelter in mobile homes, vehicles, large rooms like gymnasiums, or manufactured housing; or under highway overpasses.

Once sheltered, it’s important to stay until all is clear, they say.

They suggest Marylanders develop tornado plans by visiting www.ready.gov.

CAPTION A flood watch has been issued for Central Maryland from 6 a.m. Thursday to Thursday night. A flood watch has been issued for Central Maryland from 6 a.m. Thursday to Thursday night. CAPTION A winter weather advisory for Baltimore City and a winter weather warning for Northern Baltimore County, Harford County and Carroll County went into effect Sunday afternoon A winter weather advisory for Baltimore City and a winter weather warning for Northern Baltimore County, Harford County and Carroll County went into effect Sunday afternoon

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance