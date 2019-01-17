Maryland weather: Light snow could hit during Thursday evening commute; wintry mix, snow and rain coming Saturday

A light snowfall is forecast to begin across Maryland in time for the Thursday evening commute.

Meteorologists warned it could make for treacherous travel, potentially freezing some pavement as the sun goes down.

A winter weather advisory is in effect starting at 6 p.m. at higher elevations north and west of Baltimore, including northern Baltimore County, northwestern Howard County and all of Carroll County.

“Plan on slippery road conditions and sidewalks,” the National Weather Service cautioned. “The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute after sunset as temperatures fall below freezing.”

An inch or two of snow is likely to the west of Interstate 95, with an inch or less along the corridor and to the east.

For the weekend, a storm is likely to bring a wintry mix and heavy rain to the Baltimore area, and possibly snow along the Mason-Dixon Line. But forecasters did not rule out more significant snow or ice.

Weather service forecasters said precipitation could arrive across Maryland by midday Saturday and start as a wintry mix, with mostly cold air over the region but a layer of warmer air creeping in overhead.

By Saturday evening, it’s likely to turn to rain along the I-95 corridor, and potentially snow at the higher elevations north and west of Baltimore.

And by Sunday morning, more wintry precipitation is possible as cold air wraps behind the departing storm.

As much as 2 inches of precipitation (as measured in liquid form) could fall during the storm. But the type of precipitation that occurs depends heavily on the storm’s track, steered by an area of Arctic high pressure over eastern Canada.

The storm is forecast to be a massive system, dumping snow from the Midwest into New England and potentially causing flash flooding across parts of the Southeast.

Forecasters continued to predict Thursday that Maryland will be on the warmer side of the storm, but that it could see spells of wintry precipitation. Highs are forecast in the 40s.

But there is likely to be a tight gradient between areas that see heavy snow and areas that see more rain and mixed precipitation, where temperatures could climb into the 50s.

So if the Arctic high pressure pushes the storm even slightly farther south, then more significant snow or ice could develop closer to the I-95 corridor.

Weather service forecasters said Thursday that “cannot be ruled out at this time.”

CAPTION An inch or two of snow and possibly some ice are forecast across Maryland from Thursday night into Friday morning, especially to the west of the Interstate 95 corridor. A wintery mix is expected over the weekend. An inch or two of snow and possibly some ice are forecast across Maryland from Thursday night into Friday morning, especially to the west of the Interstate 95 corridor. A wintery mix is expected over the weekend. CAPTION An inch or two of snow and a glaze of ice are forecast across Maryland from Thursday night into Friday morning, especially to the west of the Interstate 95 corridor. The National Weather Service predicts an inch or less of snow along the Interstate 95 corridor, and 1 inch to 2 inches at higher elevations to the north and west, including much of Harford, Baltimore, Howard and Carroll counties. Then, a few hundredths of an inch of ice is forecast across the region. An inch or two of snow and a glaze of ice are forecast across Maryland from Thursday night into Friday morning, especially to the west of the Interstate 95 corridor. The National Weather Service predicts an inch or less of snow along the Interstate 95 corridor, and 1 inch to 2 inches at higher elevations to the north and west, including much of Harford, Baltimore, Howard and Carroll counties. Then, a few hundredths of an inch of ice is forecast across the region.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance