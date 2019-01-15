Weekend storm could block the 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' from view in Maryland

A total lunar eclipse being called the Super Blood Wolf Moon may not be visible in Baltimore on Sunday, blocked by a departing storm.

The eclipse was expected to be one of the highlights of 2019 for stargazers.

But a large low-pressure system is forecast to bring heavy rain or snow Saturday night into Sunday. If the storm doesn’t move quickly enough, skies could be cloudy when the moon enters total eclipse just before midnight.

Total lunar eclipses are known for creating “blood” moons because instead of fully darkening the moon behind Earth’s shadow, light that bends around Earth’s atmosphere can sometimes cast a reddish tint across it.

This one is “super” because it coincides with lunar perigee, when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit around the planet. Super moons can appear slighty larger and brighter than other full moons, though it can be hard to tell with the naked eye.

And January’s full moon has long been known as the Wolf Moon, because of long howls the animals call out during their breeding season. It has also been known as the Old Moon, the Ice Moon or the Moon After Yule.

The moon enters total eclipse at 11:41 p.m. Sunday, reaching greatest eclipse about 25 minutes later. The total eclipse ends at 12:43 a.m. Monday.

AccuWeather.com predicts fair or poor viewing conditions in Maryland. Clouds are most likely to block the eclipse across New England, most of the northwestern United States and most of California. Clear skies are forecast from Texas to the lower Mississippi River valley states to Florida.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance