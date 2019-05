The heavy rain has already delayed Sunday’s Orioles game — and it doesn’t look as if it’ll stop anytime soon.

The National Weather Service is warning that isolated incidents of flooding are possible Sunday night around the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River and portions of Central Maryland.

Showers are likely throughout the night. Forecasters are also expecting a patchy fog after 11 p.m.

The rain is expected to continue Monday, mostly after 5 p.m.

