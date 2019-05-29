Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorms could bring hail, damaging winds late Wednesday afternoon

Severe thunderstorms could produce large hail and damaging winds across Maryland late Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service cautioned.

Storms are likely after 3 p.m., moving into the state from the northwest. The strongest risks of severe weather are expected along the Pennsylvania border and into the Baltimore region.

See more in Weather »

They are likely to produce hail and strong winds, and could also bring isolated tornadoes and flash flooding, meteorologists said.

Severe weather threats extend across the Mid-Atlantic. A tornado watch is in effect across most of Pennsylvania, while severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in western Pennsylvania, across most of West Virginia and into Garrett County in Western Maryland.

Also: After tornado hits Columbia, community works to clear debris and assess damages »

The weather service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office planned to release a special weather balloon at 1:30 p.m. to better gauge severe weather risks in those regions.

The storm threat comes amid the region’s hottest weather of the year, creating instability in the atmosphere that will likely produce storms as a cold front moves down from Pennsylvania.

After peaking at 91 degrees Tuesday, temperatures at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport matched that mark by 1 p.m. Wednesday. Humidity made it feel as hot as 94 degrees.

This article will be updated.

CAPTION The county fire dept examines a tree that fell onto Kim Martin-Haynes' home in Columbia. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) The county fire dept examines a tree that fell onto Kim Martin-Haynes' home in Columbia. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A strong low-pressure system is forecast to bring as much as 2 inches of rain and chances for severe thunderstorms across Maryland on Friday. Then, unsettled and potentially dreary weather is forecast for the weekend. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) A strong low-pressure system is forecast to bring as much as 2 inches of rain and chances for severe thunderstorms across Maryland on Friday. Then, unsettled and potentially dreary weather is forecast for the weekend. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

»

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance