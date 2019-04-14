Maryland weather: Severe storms forecast to bring isolated threats of hail, tornadoes Sunday afternoon, overnight

Amid summer-like humidity, severe thunderstorms are forecast across Maryland as a cold front approaches Sunday afternoon and into the overnight hours.

Storms could bring damaging winds and isolated threats of large hail and tornadoes, meteorologists said.

They expect a round of storms in the afternoon or early evening hours, though forecasters said it may not bring severe weather. Damaging winds and other severe weather threats are more likely during a line of storms forecast to pass through during the overnight hours, they said.

“The main threat will be damaging winds with the line, but an isolated tornado and isolated instances of flooding cannot be ruled out as well,” National Weather Service forecasters said.

Tornado threats are forecast across the eastern part of the country. Tornado watches are in effect from Georgia to Ohio, including parts of southern Virginia.

The cold front is forecast to reach the Interstate 95 corridor Monday morning, bringing significantly cooler weather and drier air. Temperatures are forecast in the 50s.

Dew points surged to the mid-60s Sunday, a level of humidity typical in summertime. But they are forecast only in the 30s Monday and Tuesday.

The dew point indicates how much moisture is in the air — it is the temperature to which the air would have to cool for water vapor to condense.

