A prime chance to see the International Space Station fly overhead comes Saturday evening around Baltimore.

It will move across the center of the sky from southwest to northeast, appearing as a bright, steady light, almost like a star, moving slowly across the sky.

Look for it to rise above the southwestern horizon about 7:55 p.m. It will reach the center of the sky about 7:59 p.m., and disappear in the northeast about 8:03 p.m. It will actually darken behind Earth’s shadow just before reaching the horizon.

Perfectly clear skies are in the forecast for Saturday night.

On board are Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques; Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Kononenko, the space station’s current commander; and NASA astronauts Anne McClain, Nick Hague and Christina Koch.

Among the research projects the crew are conducting: inquiry into changes in the human body caused by microgravity, testing of free-flying robots, and study of the complex dynamics of the Earth’s atmospheric carbon cycle.

Terry Virts, who grew up in Columbia and went on to command the International Space Station, has released a book of space photography called "View From Above."

