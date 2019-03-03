It's snowing in Baltimore again. Looks like it will stop Monday.

Sunday brought a mostly unwelcome visitor to Baltimore — the snow.

When will it taper off and what does that mean for the Monday morning commute?

A winter weather advisory for the city of Baltimore and a winter weather warning for the surrounding areas (northern Baltimore County, Harford County and Carroll County) went into effect Sunday afternoon and remains until 4 a.m. Monday. Though the precipitation is expected to depart before the morning rush hour, temperatures in the low 30s could cause slippery road conditions.

Here’s how the next several hours are expected to shape up, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Brian J. Lasorsa:

12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: Light snow started falling at Baltimore Washington International Airport and began moving north and west.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: The low pressure system was expected to drop one or two inches of snow in the city and between two and four inches in northern Baltimore, Harford and Carroll counties.

8 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday: The wet snow in the city should begin turning to freezing rain as temperatures hover just around freezing. Areas north of the city line, however, will see temperatures drop below freezing into the upper 20s.

The city will see less than an inch of additional snow, with total accumulations between one and three inches. The northern parts of Baltimore, Harford and Carroll counties are expected to get dumped with two to four more inches of snow, Lasorsa said, for total accumulations of between four and eight inches. Residents living near the Pennsylvania border will bear the brunt of the front.

1 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Monday: Snow and rain will become more sparse as the low-pressure weather system pulls out of the area.

4 a.m. to 10 am Monday: The clouds and fog should disperse and the sun will come out. Roads in the city of Baltimore should mainly be dry as the wind picks up. But Lasorsa said occasional slippery spots are possible, so caution while driving is advised. Roads in northern Baltimore, Harford and Carroll counties could be snow-covered and slippery.

10 am Monday to noon: Temperatures should rise and remain above freezing area-wide, and the snow and ice will start to melt.

