Maryland weather: When will the snow fall in the Baltimore area?

The chance for wintry precipitation begins Thursday night and lasts through Friday afternoon as another bout of snow threatens the Baltimore area.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect overnight Thursday. Here’s when snow, sleet and rain are expected to fall, according to the National Weather Service.

10 p.m. Thursday to midnight Friday

A chance of snow begins in the Baltimore area around 10 p.m. Thursday night, when a winter weather advisory takes effect in the region. Temperatures will hover just below freezing late Thursday night.

1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday

Snow is most likely to start falling between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. early Friday morning, until about 6 a.m., as temperatures dip into the high 20s. Total accumulation of 2-4 inches is expected in the Baltimore area, with 3-4 inches predicted in Western Maryland.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday

The winter weather advisory ends at 10 a.m. Friday, but sleet and snow are still possible until the early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through noon.

1 p.m. Friday to Saturday morning

Precipitation could continue through Saturday morning, turning to rain as temperature rise into the mid- to high-30s. There’s a chance of rain starting Friday afternoon, and the skies could dump a wintry mix as another chance for snow returns from about 7 p.m. Friday to midnight. Rain remains possible through at least 9 a.m. Saturday.

