Maryland weather: When will snow start falling? Here's a likely timeline for Wednesday's winter storm

A winter storm warning is set to go into effect across the Baltimore region early Wednesday morning, lasting through the evening. Here's what to expect from the storm, and when.

5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Snow is forecast to move into Central Maryland from southwest to northeast from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., meaning Howard and Anne Arundel counties could see snowflakes an hour or two before Baltimore and Baltimore County. Snow may not start falling until as late as 9 a.m. in Harford County.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A relatively warm layer of air is expected to creep in overhead, with temperatures still at or below freezing close to the ground. That means sleet could start mixing in with the snow in the early afternoon hours.

As much as 3-4 inches of snow is forecast across the region by this point, with as much as 6 inches in Carroll County, according to the National Weather Service. But as icy precipitation starts to mix in, snow accumulation will start slowing.

Here's a look at the National Weather Service's predictions for how much snow might fall in a winter storm expected to hit the Baltimore area Wednesday.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Meteorologists expect precipitation to transition to freezing rain, and then what they call plain rain, as the air over the region continues to warm. Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing after sunset, and into the mid-30s overnight.

3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday

Precipitation is forecast to taper off as a cold rain. Skies are forecast to gradually clear, and temperatures should rise into the 40s during the day Thursday.

