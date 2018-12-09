Winter storm hits Maryland

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Maryland on Sunday evening as a winter storm made its way through the region.

Snow was falling in St. Mary’s County as well as Charles and Calvert counties and the Eastern Shore, according to Andrew Snyder, a meteorologist with NWS. An accumulation of three to six inches was expected, with snow tapering off around midnight, he said.

No snow is expected in the Baltimore area, Snyder said.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Saint Mary’s County, and a winter weather advisory is in place in Calvert and Charles counties. Charles County authorities warned residents of icy roads.

Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore are on the edge of a large winter storm that moved through the Southeast over the weekend, bringing heavy snow to North Carolina and Virginia.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik