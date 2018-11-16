After 239 days, Baltimore just ended its shortest break from snow since 1979

Baltimore usually gets more than a nine-month break, or about 280 days, between the last snowfall of one winter and the first flakes of the next.

But this year, the region couldn't even make it eight months — its shortest break from snow since 1979.

As winter lingered into last spring, the last measurable snowflakes fell at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on March 21. Nearly 5 inches of snow fell at the airport that day.

From there, it only took 239 days for Thursday’s unusually early snow accumulation to arrive.

The snowless stretch hasn’t been shorter since 1979, when it was 234 days.

That was the year of Baltimore’s earliest accumulating snow on record, 0.3 inches on Oct. 10. The latest snow of the previous winter came Feb. 19, which was actually an unusually early end to wintry weather.

The longest the region has enjoyed snowless weather since that time came in 2006 and 2007 — nearly a year without snow. The gap was 344 days.

Snow and ice fall on Thursday, Nov. 15, the first wintry precipitation of the season.

