Streams flooding Friday as Baltimore's precipitation total nears 70-inch mark for 2018

High tides are expected to inundate shorelines from Annapolis to Baltimore on Friday, while streams were flooding across Baltimore and Harford counties, the National Weather Service said.

Rainfall since Thursday afternoon was approaching 2 inches at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. It was enough to have the region’s point of record on the verge of surpassing 70 inches of precipitation for all of 2018 by Friday morning.

It is already Baltimore’s wettest year on record. The region surpassed the old record, 62.66 inches from 2003, in November.

A flood warning was in effect across much of Harford and Baltimore counties through 9:30 a.m. Stream gauges along Gunpowder Falls indicated that flooding was imminent in Glencoe, where summer rains also caused repeated inundations.

On pace for its wettest year on record, Baltimore has already topped 50 inches of rain in 2018. That translates to almost 80 billion gallons over the city's 92 square miles. To put it in perspective, here are a few comparisons.

And tidal flooding was expected, or already happening, along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay. High tides are expected to rise 2 feet above normal.

A coastal flood advisory is already in effect in Anne Arundel County, and this afternoon in Annapolis, high tide is expected to inundate City Dock, approach the Maritime Museum and begin to cover Bowyer Road at the U.S. Naval Academy.

In Baltimore County and Baltimore City, a coastal flood advisory goes into effect at 2 p.m. Flooding is expected at the end of Thames Street in Fells Point, the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor and in the Bowley’s Quarters area, the weather service said.

