With Monday rain, 2018 becomes Baltimore's third-wettest year on record

Scott Dance
The Baltimore Sun

More than an inch of rain fell across the region Monday, pushing 2018 to the No. 3 spot among Baltimore’s wettest years on record.

There has now been more than 59 inches of precipitation this year at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall, a total surpassed only in 1889 and 2003. In both of those years, more than 62 inches of precipitation fell.

That means 2018 is less than 4 inches away from becoming Baltimore’s wettest year.

More rain and possibly severe thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday as voters go to the polls.

