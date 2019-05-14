Maryland weather: After latest rainy stretch, Baltimore sets another 365-day precipitation record

There has been more than 76 inches of precipitation over the past 365 days at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, 4 inches above the record high set in calendar year 2018.

It’s a record for precipitation at Baltimore’s official measuring point over any 365-day period, said Jason Elliott, hydrologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

As of Monday night, the record stood at 76.21 inches, he said.

At that point, there had been more than 2.5 inches of rain over four days at BWI.

The record surpasses the 71.82-inch precipitation record set in 2018 because it includes the abnormally wet weather pattern that dominated the second half of that year, as well as periods of wet weather in 2019.



Approaching the halfway point of this year, precipitation is about normal for January through May. The same period of 2018 was actually drier than normal in Baltimore.



Months of wet weather over the second half of 2018 began with a rainy pattern that set in one year ago.



More than 5 inches of rain fell at BWI on May 15-19 last year. Wet weather continued through the end of the month, including May 27 storms that caused massive flooding in Ellicott City for the second time in three years.



Normal annual precipitation in Baltimore is about 43 inches.

