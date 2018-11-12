Rain is (again) in Baltimore forecast — with slim chance for ice — as record for wettest year approaches

More rain — and potentially some ice — is in the forecast around Maryland this week, potentially enough to set a new record for Baltimore's wettest year.

A low-pressure system is forecast to move through the region late Monday into Tuesday. Rain is likely from late Monday evening through early to mid-morning Tuesday.

National Weather Service forecasters predict about an inch of rainfall from the system.

Then, another low-pressure system is forecast to arrive Thursday, bringing cold rain, possibly after a period of sleet or freezing rain.

Temperatures are forecast to drop slightly below freezing early Thursday morning, so any icy precipitation depends on how early the system arrives and how long cold air remains in place above the region.

On pace for its wettest year on record, Baltimore has already topped 50 inches of rain in 2018. That translates to almost 80 billion gallons over the city's 92 square miles. To put it in perspective, here are a few comparisons.

“It isn’t entirely out of the question that areas just north and west of I-95 could initially start off with a wintry mix early Thursday morning before changing over to rain,” weather service forecasters wrote. “It’s still four days out, and there’s a fair amount of uncertainty, so we will continue to monitor trends and adjust our forecast accordingly.”

Rain is forecast to continue through Thursday night and could linger into Friday morning.

There has been more than 60 inches of precipitation at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in 2018 — 60.65 inches as of Friday evening, when the latest stretch of rain ended.

That means the region is just more than 2 inches away from breaking a record for annual precipitation in Baltimore, 62.66 inches set in 2003.

Weather service models suggest just about 2 inches of rain is possible across Central Maryland from Monday through Friday.

Last week, 2018 assumed the No. 3 spot in the rankings of Baltimore’s wettest years. The record book goes back to 1871.

