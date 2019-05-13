Maryland weather: More chances for rain this week before sunshine forecast for Preakness Stakes

Sunny weather and mild temperatures are forecast for the 144th Preakness Stakes on Saturday. But before that, soggy and chilly weather are in the forecast.

Unseasonably cool temperatures are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 50s both days.

Temperatures dropped into the upper 40s around the Baltimore region early Monday morning, and had only reached the lower 50s by midday. An area of low pressure off the coast was sending cool and wet weather into the area from the northeast.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are forecast by Wednesday, with highs expected in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees through the end of the week. But chances for rain and storms are possible Wednesday night, and a chance for some showers is also possible Friday.

After that, high pressure is forecast to move in for the weekend, bringing mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid-70s. That should mean pleasant conditions for both horses and fans at Saturday’s Preakness.

