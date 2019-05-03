Maryland weather: Some severe thunderstorms could reach Baltimore region again Friday

Severe thunderstorms were popping up Friday afternoon along the Appalachians of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, and some could reach the Baltimore metropolitan area, weather forecasters said.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across Western Maryland and into Frederick County until 10 p.m. Storms could bring damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Allegany, Washington and Frederick counties were also under a flash flood watch through midnight. Quick downpours could drop an inch of rain, or possibly even a few inches, causing rapid flooding of streams and urban areas.

Some storms could “edge closer” to the Baltimore and Washington regions, weather service meteorologist Ray Martin said.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center included Central Maryland in an area with a “marginal” risk for severe weather Friday.

The storms were not expected to carry significant risks of tornadoes, but could likely produce damaging straight-line winds and possibly hail.

In the Baltimore region, chances for storms, or otherwise rain, are forecast into Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the day, with rain becoming more likely in the evening and into Sunday.

An inch or more of rain is expected in the Baltimore region from Friday through Sunday, with higher amounts expected to the west.

Sunshine is forecast Monday and for the early part of next week.

Mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s are forecast throughout the weekend and into next week.

