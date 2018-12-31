Wet, warm New Year's Eve in store for Baltimore, National Weather Service says

Fireworks visibility might be low and you might want to seek cover from intermittent rain, but New Year’s Eve night is expected to be in the 50s in Baltimore — and New Year’s Day could reach nearly 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

While the low-hanging clouds and rain could put a bit of a damper on the celebrations in the Inner Harbor and elsewhere, at least it won’t be cold, said Mike Muccilli, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“Just be prepared to get wet,” Muccilli said. “Bring an umbrella, but it will feel mild.”

After all, how else would Baltimore celebrate the end of its rainiest year on record?

Temperatures during the day Monday are expected to be in the 40s before rising overnight to 57 degrees by 5 a.m. and to a high of 59 degrees Tuesday.

The on-and-off rain is nearly certain — a 90 percent chance — Monday night, along with some patchy fog. The chance for rain drops to 30 percent Tuesday.

Temperatures should fall into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of rain both days, before rising again to a high of 50 degrees on a likely rainy Friday.

Forecasters say the weekend should clear up; temperatures are expected to be in the high 40s both days.

