Maryland weather: Memorial Day weekend forecast looking warm and dry at the beach

The summer solstice is still a month away, but beach season begins in earnest this weekend. And early forecasts call for pleasant weather on the Maryland and Delaware coasts.

Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, dry weather and high temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s are expected from Ocean City to Rehoboth Beach.

For now, the worst thing in the forecast looks to be some clouds.

The National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday.

Outlets like AccuWeather.com., the Weather Channel and the Weather Underground, which offer longer-term forecasts than the weather service, also predict mostly good weather through the long weekend.

AccuWeather predicts sunshine into Monday, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms possible on Memorial Day. The Weather Channel and Weather Underground suggest afternoon storms are possible Saturday, and afternoon showers possible Monday.

Among all the meteorologists, there appears to be high confidence that daytime temperatures will be consistently in the mid-70s.

Of course, there is still time for the forecast to change.

