Maryland weather: It's actually normal to hit 90 degrees in May — but don't worry, spring will be back

Temperatures could approach 90 degrees Monday for a second day in a row around Baltimore.

Some may be wondering just where spring went, with the calendar still reading May. But this sort of heat is actually arriving right on time, if not slightly late.

Usually by this time of year, there have been several 90-degree days in Baltimore, according to National Weather Service data. On average, temperatures hit 90 five times each May at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

There have been zero 90-degree days at BWI so far this year. The high there on Sunday was 87 degrees.

Memorial Day weekend forecast looking warm and dry at the beach »

And if temperatures don’t reach 90 at some point Monday, there won’t be many days left in the month with a chance to break that barrier. Spring weather is forecast to return Tuesday.

High temperatures are forecast in the 70s and lower 80s around Baltimore from Tuesday through the Memorial Day weekend, leaving just a few days at the end of the month with a chance for heat to return. It should provide some relief for Baltimore City schools, which dismissed students from Monarch Academy and Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women early Monday due to air conditioning problems.

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts hotter-than-normal temperatures to dominate the eastern U.S. at the end of the month and into early June.

Meteorological summer begins June 1. Astronomically, the season officially arrives with the summer solstice June 21.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance