Precipitation is on the way to Baltimore region, but it's not going to be snow

Rain should be moving into the area early this afternoon and continue through mid-day Sunday, but there is some good news — it’s not going to snow and temperatures should reach the mid-60s this weekend.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for rain after 1 p.m. today, but temperatures will be in the low 40s most of the day before dipping into the upper 30s overnight. But the chance of precipitation isn’t up for debate — it’s 100 percent.

The weather service says we will have showers until about noon Sunday, but warm considerably. It is calling for a high of 67 in the Baltimore area on Sunday. But it will be breezy, according to forecasters, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

It will cool considerably Sunday night and be clear, with a low of 34. But Monday looks like it will be sunny with highs in the mid-40s, though it will be windy again, and Tuesday looks to be the same without the wind.

The next chance — 30 percent — for snow is Wednesday. So enjoy it while you can. After mid-week there is no major threat of winter weather for the rest of the month — which will bring us to the end of the meteorological winter.

Don’t rest too easy, though. Baltimore usually gets about 2 inches of snowfall in March, on average, and there is a six-year streak of reaching that.

Staff reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.