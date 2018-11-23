Icy roads expected in Baltimore area Saturday morning

A combination of rain and already cold roads could lead to icy conditions early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service warned.

Rain is expected around daybreak. Though temperatures should be above freezing, many roadways remain cooler because of the region’s recent cold snap — causing the potential for icy patches to form before 10 a.m., the weather service said.

Baltimore’s northwest suburbs are most likely to see ice, according to the weather service. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 40s.

Things should warm up a bit come Sunday, with mostly sun and a high of 56 degrees expected.