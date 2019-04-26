Maryland weather: Risks of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts again in forecast Friday

Risks of isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are again in the forecast around Maryland as meteorologists expect thunderstorms to move through during the afternoon hours.

Storms are forecast to develop in the afternoon, likely after 2 p.m., meteorologists said. That is when a cold front is expected to cross through the region.

National Weather Service forecasters said the greatest severe weather threats are forecast in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore, but storms could also be dangerous around the Baltimore region.

The threat of severe weather extends across an area from eastern North Carolina into southern New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center is calling for up to a 5% chance of tornadoes over the northern half of that area, including over much of Maryland.

The forecast comes a week after dangerous storms passed through the Southeast, but weakened by the time they reached the Baltimore region. Tornadoes were confirmed as close as Reston, Va., last Friday.

Maryland weather photos 2019

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance