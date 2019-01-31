Another light snowfall could pose commuting hazard Friday around Baltimore, meteorologists say

The chill of the polar vortex is forecast to extend into Friday around Baltimore, and another burst of light snowfall could pose a hazard to commuters, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service forecasts about a 70 percent chance of snow showers for the region starting in the morning hours and potentially continuing into the afternoon.

About an inch of snow could accumulate around Baltimore, and as much as 2 inches of snow is possible north of the city, forecasters said.

If the snow arrives during the Friday morning commute, “this could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents and extensive delays,” the weather service cautioned.

Winter weather update for the Baltimore area which includes dangerously cold temperatures. Winter weather update for the Baltimore area which includes dangerously cold temperatures. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Frigid temperatures are forecast leading up to and during any snowfall Friday.

Temperatures were forecast to rise only into the lower 20s Thursday, falling to the mid-teens by daybreak Friday. Highs Friday are forecast in the upper 20s.

Thursday morning brought Baltimore’s coldest temperatures in more than a year, and its first single-digit temperatures of 2019. The low at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was 6 degrees.

The cold had some significant impacts Thursday. It forced school systems to close or delay openings; filled shelters and caused delays for commuter trains between Baltimore and Washington. It also caused ice to start building up along Chesapeake Bay shores.

The surge of cold air from a piece of the polar vortex, a swirl of frigid air that normally remains in the Arctic, has already brought two bursts of wintry precipitation in recent days. But after Friday, temperatures are expected to warm up significantly, into the lower 40s Saturday and close to 50 degrees Sunday.

CAPTION Winter weather update for the Baltimore area which includes dangerously cold temperatures. Winter weather update for the Baltimore area which includes dangerously cold temperatures. CAPTION Winter Storm Jayden is forecast to bring snow to the Midwest through Monday, then it will head for the Northeast Tuesday. (The Weather Channel video) Winter Storm Jayden is forecast to bring snow to the Midwest through Monday, then it will head for the Northeast Tuesday. (The Weather Channel video)

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance